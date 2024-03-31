The USC Trojans have advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1994, and that's largely due to the phenomenal play of freshman sensation JuJu Watkins.
Watkins opened up the NCAA Tournament in style in the first round against Texas A&M Corpus Christi when she set the school record for most points in a single season, surpassing USC legend and Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller. With USC's 74-70 win against Baylor to advance to the Elite Eight, Watkins' 30 points surpassed Kelsey Mitchell to become 2nd all-time on the NCAA Division freshman scoring list.
Late in the fourth quarter, Watkins made one of the biggest plays of the afternoon with the game tied up at 64. She shot out ahead on the break, had two Baylor defenders keeping up with her, and just barreled her way to the basket, finishing the play and drawing the foul.
After the game, Watkins spoke to assembled media about what was going through her mind when that play was unfolding and keeping her confidence despite not having the best shooting night.
“It really all just boils down to the trust that everybody has in me. Despite me not shooting well tonight, I think that when the game is on the line, I think that my teammates trust me to attempt a bucket,” Watkins said. “Luckily we came out on top with that one. We just want to win. Whatever it is I can contribute or try to do for the team I'm gonna do it.”
JuJu Watkins ices the game at the free-throw line despite off-shooting night
In USC's win over Baylor to put them in the Elite Eight, JuJu Watkins finished with 30 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one blocked shot. She only shot 8-28 from the field and 2-11 from three-point range but she did manage to get to the free throw line and covert on 12 of 13 attempts.
Most of those attempts came late in the fourth quarter as Baylor was trying to hold on and keep the game close to potentially steal a win. In the final two minutes, Watkins went a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line. The Trojans defense did the rest to keep Baylor at bay.
For her first ever Sweet 16 game, Watkins showed incredible poise and maturity in stepping to the line and putting the game away.
“I think just knowing what's on the line. . .like I said, not the best shooting night for me so I had to make sure that I capitalized off of easy and free buckets honestly,” Watkins said. “I always practice free throws, we practice free throws in practice. It's really nothing new.”
USC will await the winner between UConn and Duke for their Monday night opponent in the Elite Eight. As of publication, UConn had a double digit lead against the Blue Devils. If the score holds, that could set up a matchup between Watkins and Paige Bueckers.
While the Huskies have advanced to the Final Four in four of the last five seasons, the Trojans have not been there since 1986.