Chris Finch had high praises to share about Mike Conley following the Minnesota Timberwolves' 103-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.

Conley is going through the 19th season of his NBA career, his fourth with the Timberwolves. At age 38, he is entering the twilight years of his career, looking to compete for a championship with Minnesota after two consecutive West Finals appearances.

However, Conley has been absent for nearly the last two weeks due to an Achilles injury. He made his return to the court in the matchup against Milwaukee, providing six points, six assists, five rebounds, and two blocks in 24 minutes of action.

Finch reflected on the veteran guard's performance after the game, per reporter Dane Moore. He expressed relief in having Conley back in the rotation, hoping to increase his workload over time.

“That's who Mike still is. I know we've only been playing him 15, 16 minutes, but he's certainly capable of more. And it's good to have him back,” Finch said.

Chris Finch on what Mike Conley gave them in his return tonight. “That's who Mike still is. I know we've only been playing him 15, 16 minutes, but he's certainly capable of more. And it's good to have him back.” pic.twitter.com/IfYiNTw6i1 — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 22, 2025

How Mike Conley, Timberwolves played against Bucks

Article Continues Below

Mike Conley came back and helped Chris Finch and the Timberwolves secure the home win over the Bucks.

Minnesota took some time to get things going defensively, trailing 60-48 at halftime. It wasn't until the second half when the Timberwolves came alive by outscoring the Bucks 55-40 in the last 24 minutes of regulation.

Six players scored in double-digits for Minnesota in the win. Anthony Edwards led the way with 24 points, six assists, four rebounds, and a block. He shot 7-of-24 from the field, including 2-of-11 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-12 from the free-throw line. Donte DiVincenzo came next with 18 points and five rebounds, Julius Randle had 12 points and seven rebounds, Naz Reid put up 12 points and six rebounds, while Rudy Gobert and Terrence Shannon Jr. provided 11 points each.

Minnesota improved to a 19-10 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Houston Rockets for fifth place while trailing the Los Angeles Lakers by one game and Denver Nuggets by two games.

The Timberwolves will look forward to their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the New York Knicks on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.