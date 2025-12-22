The Detroit Lions walked off the field in Week 16 knowing the margin for error is gone. A loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers tightened the vise and sent the Lions' NFL playoffs odds tumbling to 16 percent, per to ESPN Analytics. Head coach Dan Campbell didn’t deflect. He didn’t soften the message. “We have nobody to blame but ourselves. It’s on us,” he said. Then he added, “We’ve got two to go.” The words set the tone moving forward. The Lions are now 8–7. Third in the NFC North. Back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Rams and Steelers have reshaped the picture fast.

With today’s loss, Detroit's chances to make the playoffs have dipped to 16%, per ESPN Analytics. HC Dan Campbell says “we have nobody to blame but ourselves. It’s on us.” pic.twitter.com/VGGfxoEst6 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 22, 2025

Sunday followed a familiar script. The Lions jumped ahead 10–3 late in the second quarter. Momentum leaned their way. Then it slipped. The Steelers tied the game before halftime and never gave it back. Detroit never recovered the lead. By the final horn, the Steelers had closed out a 29–24 win, while the Lions were left chasing what might have been.

Article Continues Below

Lions reach a defining moment

Dan Campbell’s tone matters because it reflects the Lions' crossroads. Instead of deflecting, he chose ownership over excuses. “We’re big boys in this league. We put pants on, we go to work,” he said. As a result, the message was direct. No hiding. No shortcuts. That approach resonates. At the same time, it raises the stakes. When a coach looks inward, the room follows. In turn, veterans hear it. Meanwhile, young players feel it.

From there, the path forward is narrow but visible. The Lions must play cleaner, faster, and sharper. Now, small errors carry season-level weight. Above all, finishes matter most. Campbell made that clear too. “It’s also on us to finish,” he said. Even so, the Lions still control how they’re remembered in this stretch. Two games remain. The math is unforgiving, but belief doesn’t run on percentages alone. With the NFL Playoffs on the line, what kind of ending will the Lions choose?