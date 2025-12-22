Dec 22, 2025 at 12:06 AM ET

The New England Patriots faced a nightmare scenario before facing the Baltimore Ravens. They eventually placed their postseason fortunes on the arm of Drake Maye. But Rhamondre Stevenson played the role of closer — going full Derrick Henry for the head coach who once coached the star running back.

Stevenson rumbled up the right for a 21-yard scamper — sealing the 28-24 road win. He and Maye erased a late 11-point deficit to stun the Ravens.

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON PUTS THE PATRIOTS AHEAD LATE IN THE GAME 🔥pic.twitter.com/PYYG8AQgJh — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) December 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

That run catapults the Pats back to the playoffs for the first time in 2021. Bill Belichick last led N.E. in the postseason, while Vrabel and Henry led the Tennessee Titans.

But Stevenson delivered a run similar to the ones “King Henry” executed for Vrabel in the Music City.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots spark reactions after topping Ravens

Stevenson combined for 78 total yards and the game-sealing touchdown. One fan believed that Stevenson should earn the game ball.

But he and Maye weren't the only impact performers. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic pointed out another one.

“Kyle Williams was my favorite pick in the last draft. Quick. Versatile. Elite competitor. Not surprised to see him making huge plays for the Patriots on a big stage,” Feldman posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

New England also landed on this list as pointed out by Field Yates of ESPN.

3 teams that finished in last place in their division in 2024 have now clinched a playoff spot one season later: 49ers

Bears

Patriots — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 22, 2025

Vrabel, meanwhile, praised the effort of Maye via Patriots reporter Evan Lazar.

“It was great for him to have success. I'm happy for him, especially executing there at the end of the game,” Vrabel said postgame.

Even former Patriots cornerback Darius Butler joined in on praising his former team, including showering Maye with praise.

Drake Maye gettin MVP chants in Baltimore. What a time to be a Patriots fan! — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) December 22, 2025

New England re-enters the conversation for the AFC's top seed. Especially following the Denver Broncos' stunning loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.