It's been quite the freshman season for USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins. The Pac-12 Conference freshman of the year has been setting records left and right. In many instances, Watkins has surpassed Trojan legend and Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller. So it seemed fitting that in Watkins March Madness debut, an 87-55 win against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, she would set another record surpassing Miller.
JuJu Watkins sets USC single season scoring record
During the opening minutes of USC's first round NCAA Tournament game, JuJu Watkins cut to the basket, received a pass from Kayla Padilla and dropped in a layup to set the Trojans single season scoring record, passing Cheryl Miller who was the previous record holder.
It was just another milestone in what has been one of the best freshman seasons in USC history. Watkins finished with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocked shots. She shot 8-18 from the field and 6-7 from the free throw line.
Following the game, Watkins spoke to assembled media about setting the single season scoring record.
“Oh I wasn't even aware that happened but I'm just grateful honestly. Coach has so much trust in me and I'm grateful for that,” Watkins said. “My teammates have so much trust in me so I'm just grateful to be in that mention and to be a part of the Trojan legacy.”
And what a legacy it's been for the Trojans. There have several Hall of Fame players to have donned a USC jersey from the likes of Cheryl Miller to Cynthia Cooper, Lisa Leslie, Tina Thompson and Paula and Pam McGee. It appears as if Watkins is the next in line to being a Trojan great.
During this season in particular, the Trojans have asked alumni to be involved with the program and to make the presence felt. Miller been a constant at home games this year and has even taken on a bit of a mentor role to Watkins.
“She trusted in my mentality. I think we're similar in some ways as far as just the competitiveness to want to win,” Watkins said. “She's just always encouraged that and encouraged me to never lose that and so I'm just here trying to compete with my team.”
This season, Watkins started all 30 games that she played at a little over 34 minutes per game. She averaged 27.0 points per game, 7.2 rebounds. 3.2 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots. Watkins has impacted the game on both ends of the court and one of the more underrated aspects of her game is her playmaking.
During the Trojans March Madness win against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Watkins' playmaking was on full display. While it took a little while to get her shot going, she kept the ball moving and used her defensive attention to find her teammates.
Watkins will now match up with another high-powered freshman in Kansas' S'Mya Nichols as the Trojans will face off against Kansas in the round of 32. But with her first March Madness tournament game out of the way, Watkins is anticipating what's to come.
“I think it's just important to have confidence. I have a lot of confidence in this team. It's a lot on the line but at the end of the day I trust that our teammates are gonna get the job done because we put in so much work,” Watkins said. “But honestly, I didn't know what to expect. I still don't really know what to expect. But I'm just here for the ride, knowing what I need to do every game. So I'm just gonna give all that I can and hopefully that ends with result that we want.”