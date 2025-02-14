JuJu Watkins described Thursday night’s game against No. 1 UCLA women's basketball as a dream come true after delivering one of the best performances of her young career. The USC women’s basketball sophomore’s 38-point, 11-rebound, five-assist and eight-block game propelled the Trojans to a 71-60 upset over the undefeated Bruins in front of a sold-out Galen Center crowd.

“I'm really just like a kid out there and living out my dream,” Watkins said, as reported by Paolo Uggetti of ESPN. “When you have people like that show up, you can't disappoint.”

The win moved USC (22-2, 12-1) to the top of the Big Ten standings, handing UCLA (23-1, 11-1) its first loss of the season. The teams are set to meet again on March 1 at Pauley Pavilion.

Watkins wasted no time setting the tone, scoring 11 points in the first quarter and adding 14 more in the second, including three three-pointers. Her defense was equally impressive, with her first contribution of the game coming just 26 seconds in — a blocked shot that set the tone for a night where she tallied eight blocks in total. Watkins became the first Division I player in 20 years to record at least 35 points, five assists and five blocks in a single game.

JuJu Watkins ‘has back' against Lauren Betts in USC-UCLA women's basketball game

“She's really active,” UCLA coach Cori Close said. “She's able to get into a rhythm and really anticipate. She takes pride on both sides of the ball.”

USC trailed briefly in the third quarter after a 17-9 UCLA run, but Watkins’ defense helped the Trojans regain control. In the fourth quarter, her three consecutive blocks and a key steal sparked a fast-break three-point play that energized the crowd and gave USC a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

“She had my back,” senior center Clarice Akunwafo said of Watkins’ defensive help against UCLA’s Lauren Betts, who finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

As the buzzer sounded, Watkins celebrated on the court with fans and celebrities alike, including Kevin Hart. For USC, the win solidified Watkins’ role as one of the nation’s best college players and kept the Trojans in the hunt for Big Ten supremacy.

“We'll never forget this night,” USC women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. “It's as good as anything I've ever seen.”