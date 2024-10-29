USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins is one of the biggest names in women's basketball right now. She had a phenomenal freshman season last year, and she led the Trojans on a deep run in the NCAA tournament. Typically, fans in attendance are starstruck to see her when they come and watch USC play. However, there is one person that Watkins wants to see in the stands at a game: actress Sanaa Lathan.

Sanaa Lathan plays Monica Wright in the movie Love and Basketball. She grows up in Los Angeles, like JuJu Watkins, and she plays for the USC women's basketball team, like Watkins. Now, Watkins wants to get Lathan out to a game.

JuJu Watkins: “You know what’s crazy I just saw Sanaa Lathan at a Sparks game,” Watkins said during an episode of The Boardroom. “I’m like she has to come to a USC game, that would just be so crazy. As a fan of “love and Basketball” growing up, that's my favorite movie. I would just be so starstruck if she came.”

Vinciane Ngosmsi: “She’s watching this.”

JuJu Watkins: “We got to make that happen, come on, please. The doors are open welcome for everybody.”

That would be a cool moment for Watkins as Sanaa Lathan played a character that so closely resembles JuJu Watkins and the journey that she has been on. She was at the Los Angeles Sparks game, and Ngosmsi said she is watching the show. It wouldn't be surprising at all if we end up seeing Lathan at a USC women's basketball game this year.

Watkins and the Trojans will be starting their season soon, and everyone is excited to see what kind of sophomore campaign Watkins has. She averaged just over 27 PPG as a true freshman, and she will once again be one of the best players in college basketball this year.

USC will begin their season on Monday, and they have a big game right out of the gates as they will be taking on #20 Ole Miss. This will be an awesome experience for both teams as the game will be played in Paris, France.