The Chicago Sky have been playing some improved basketball as of late, winners of two out of their last three games to push their current record to 5-11 ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Lynx on the road. A large part of the turnaround has been the improved play of Angel Reese, who has put together some monster stat lines over the last few weeks, bolstering her own profile around the league in the process.

On Sunday, Reese was rewarded for her efforts so far on the 2025 season when it was announced that she was named a WNBA All-Star for the second straight season.

Reese received the news during a practice session with her Sky teammates, in a heartwarming video that the team posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Her teammates immediately began congratulating her for the special moment, and afterwards, Reese took to her own X account with a humble message in the wake of the news.

“Individual awards are team awards! Wouldn’t be able to do this without them!” wrote Reese.

Reese also took the opportunity to advertise some brand new merch in response to the All-Star selection.

“YOU KNOW I HAD TO DOUBLE IT! LIMITED EDITION ALL STAR SHIRTS! SHOP NOW!” she wrote in the message.

Reese has played a big role in the WNBA's revitalization over the last couple of years. While some critics pointed to a lack of efficiency as one glaring hole in her game, Reese seems to have shored up that area of the court in recent weeks, while remaining one of the WNBA's elite rebounders and defenders.

While the Sky haven't had the start to the season they had hoped for, there is still plenty of time to turn that around moving forward.

The Sky will look for their second straight win on Sunday when they take on the Lynx at 7:00 PM ET from Minnesota.