After Kevon Looney agreed to a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, he penned a heartfelt open letter to the Golden State Warriors and their fans. In the note, Looney reflected on his Warriors tenure, including the moment he’ll remember most from his time with Golden State.

Looking back over the years, Looney says the unexpected MVP chants he received against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the 2022 Western Conference Finals stand out the most, according to his article in The Players Tribune.

“I’m not gonna lie, you know what I’ll remember most? Game 2 against Dallas, at home in Chase Center, Looney said. “Third quarter. I’m at the line shooting free throws, and all of a sudden, out of nowhere, down the rafters, here it comes…. As that’s happening, no lie, I’m basically like…. I’m confused. I’d heard MVP chants from crowds a ton over the years. For Steph, or Klay, or KD, for a lot of different players.

“I’ve always had real MVP-type guys on my team. So, I knew what I was hearing immediately. But I didn’t understand why the crowd was yelling it.”

Looney thought Stephen Curry was entering the game.

“In my head, I’m like: Is Steph about to check into the game? What’s going on? I definitely didn’t think it was for me. Like, seriously, that’s the kind of thing I dreamed of as a kid,” Looney added. “It couldn’t be for me. But…. It was! And when I realized it? I mean … that was an incredible moment right there. I’d gotten LOOOOOON chants before, which I absolutely loved. But MVP? For me? Come on now. That’s a moment I’ll never forget as long as I live. Thank God I sank the free throws, right?”

Looney helped the Warriors erase a 19-point deficit. He finished with a career-high 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting, 12 rebounds, and two assists in 32 minutes. The Warriors would go on to beat the Boston Celtics, 4-2, in the 2022 NBA Finals.

