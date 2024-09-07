USC women's basketball will be a force in the 2024 season with star JuJu Watkins leading the way. The sophomore is coming off a phenomenal Year 1 where she averaged over 27 points per game, proving she could potentially be the best player in the nation.

After her impressive freshman campaign, Watkins won an ESPY award for Breakthrough Athlete, beating out San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama. Watkins recently appeared on the Best of Both Worlds With Flau'jae Podcast and explained what it meant to be named the recipient ahead of a player like Wemby:

“It was just really cool. I didn’t know I was going to win it until they said you need to sit here,” JuJu Watkins said. “I was like oh s—t I’m going to actually win it. I don’t know just seeing the company too, like Livy, Wemby, and some other people I was just like woah, I didn’t expect to win. It’s just a testament to my team, to the work I put in, my coaches, family. I just really owe it all to them.”

CJ Stroud and Haleigh Bryant were two other nominees. It's quite a special honor for JuJu Watkins, who still has many years left at the college level. She can't declare for the WNBA Draft until 2027. The Trojans went 29-6 last season and ultimately lost in the Regional Final to UConn. Huskies star Paige Bueckers is likely the main threat to Watkins being the top dog in women's college basketball in '24 before she takes her talents to the WNBA. Bueckers decided to return to UConn for one more season.

Watkins not only won Breakthrough Athlete but she was also the youngest nominee for the award at just 19 years old. The Los Angeles native has a bright future ahead of her and 2023 was just a glimpse into what kind of talent she truly is. It will be interesting to see how far she can take USC this season.