JuJu Watkins led USC women's basketball to an 87-81 victory over Colorado on Friday night. She also set a new Trojans record with the stellar performance, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.
“She’s done it. JuJu Watkins officially has her 11th 30-point game of the year — the most of any season in USC history, surpassing the previous record from Cheryl Miller (1984-85),” Philippou wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
It has been a great season for Watkins, who continues to set new records. Watkins, who is still only a freshman, has emerged as a superstar for the Trojans.
The 18-year-old is currently averaging 28.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.6 steals, and 1.6 blocks per outing. Watkins is also shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.
JuJu Watkins, USC continue strong season
With the win, JuJu Watkins and USC improved their record to 21-4. It was a big victory over a talented team, as Colorado now holds a 20-6 record.
USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb addressed the win following the game.
“It felt like a heavyweight prize fight on a Friday night and I don’t even know anything about boxing,” Gottlieb said, via Anthony Kazmierczak of si.com. “I was proud of the way that we stayed together amidst any kind of adversity. Even when we were giving up some buckets I felt like we were locked in and together and could figure out a way to get stops.”
USC women's basketball is looking to finish the 2023-24 season on a high note. They will battle Arizona and Arizona State to conclude the season. Perhaps JuJu Watkins will break more records in those games.