In a moment full of emotion and historical significance, the USC women's basketball team, led by coach Lindsay Gottlieb, clinched the last women’s Pac-12 title, marking the end of an era for the conference.
The culmination of the tournament in this final year brought to the forefront the impact of the Pac-12 on women's basketball, a sentiment deeply felt by Gottlieb.
“I have so much gratitude for the Pac-12 Conference,” Gottlieb said, per Eden Laase of Yahoo Sports. “It has meant everything to my professional career … It’s been all I’ve known, and for a New York kid, it is meaningful to me to get the championship in the last one.”
The victory for USC is not just another title; it signifies the end of Pac-12 women's college basketball.
Under Gottlieb's leadership, the Trojans have not only excelled but also paid homage to the legacy of basketball greats who once donned the USC jersey, such as Cheryl Miller, Tina Thompson, Cynthia Cooper, Lisa Leslie and the McGee twins. These players, regarded by Gottlieb as among the “greatest women’s basketball players,” set the stage for current and future generations.
The significance of this final tournament was further highlighted by nostalgic moments, including a video message from Cheryl Miller, encouraging her alma mater to victory. The game ultimately ended with USC's 74-61 win against Stanford.
Tara VanDerveer reflects on Pac-12's end
Tara VanDerveer, Stanford's head coach and a stalwart of women's college basketball, expressed her dismay at the conference's dissolution, highlighting the mixed emotions felt by many involved in the Pac-12.
“I'm just heartbroken about what has happened,” VanDerveer said. “I'm sick. I don't even want to think about it. I want to enjoy this tournament that we're at right now.”
In a tournament marked by nostalgia, there were also unprecedented moments, like when Inez Vieira of Utah sunk a half-court shot at the end of the third quarter during their opening game against Arizona State, despite not having made one throughout the year in practice.
Another historic moment unfolded less than a day later, as the No. 18 Colorado and No. 13 Oregon State teams battled into the tournament's first-ever double-overtime game, resulting in a victory for Oregon State. Jaylyn Sherrod and Raegan Beers, both playing through injuries with masked faces, led their teams with 23 and 27 points, respectively. The game, especially significant for Sherrod in her fifth Pac-12 tournament and Beers in her second, saw the younger and senior-less Beavers team advancing to the semifinals.
The following day, Lindsay Gottlieb's team was part of the tournament's second double-overtime match, securing an 80-70 victory over UCLA. In this match, JuJu Watkins broke records by scoring 33 points, setting a new benchmark for freshman scoring in a Pac-12 tournament game.
Gottlieb likened the game to a Final Four matchup.
“I hope we're not facing a team as good as UCLA prior to (the Final Four),” Gottlieb said. “But it felt like – the atmosphere was amazing. … I thought the crowd was great. I thought there were big plays on every side. It was just an unbelievable basketball game.”