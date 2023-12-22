McKenzie Forbes had 36 points for USC women's basketball despite playing through the flu

McKenzie Forbes put up a career-high 36 points Thursday to help lead USC basketball to a 85-77 win over Long Beach State. The Harvard-grad transfer was the team's leader in points as the Trojans extended their record to 10-0.

What made Forbes' performance so remarkable was she had a career day despite playing through the flu. The game was much needed, with two of USC's best players missing the game due to an illness. Both freshman Juju Watkins and Rayah Marshall were unable to play, meaning the Trojans were missing two of their highest scoring players. Thanks to Forbes, USC didn't miss a beat.

After the game, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb praised Forbes. “Kenzie had her flu game that I’m never going to forget my whole life,” Gottlieb said. “What a warrior,” via Los Angeles Times' Thuc Nhi Nguyen.

Meanwhile, Forbes gave credit back to her teammates. “Just a huge credit to this group,” Forbes said. “We came out and got it done, missing a lot of big pieces.”

Aside from the 36 rebounds, seven rebounds and four assists Forbes put up, Kayla Padilla added 16 points, three rebounds and three assists. Taylor Bigby contributed 11 points, five rebounds and four assists as Kayla Williams and Roxane Makolo each had nine points and three rebounds.

Now, USC will look ahead to their first of two games against UCLA basketball this season. The No. 6 Trojans have only played one ranked team so far this season, meaning their matchup versus No. 2 UCLA will both their biggest rival and toughest opponent of the year.