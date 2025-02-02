The USC women’s basketball team may have left Iowa with a loss on Sunday, but they stayed on the court after the game to witness a historic moment for the sport. Following their 76-69 defeat to the Hawkeyes, USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb explained why the Trojans remained in Carver-Hawkeye Arena to watch Iowa retire Caitlin Clark’s No. 22 jersey.

“The magnitude of this day isn’t lost on us from a non-basketball perspective,” Gottlieb said post-game, per reporter David Eickholt on X, formerly Twitter. “The atmosphere here, the love for women’s basketball, the appreciation for what Caitlin has done, and coach (Lisa) Bluder. We decided prior to the outcome of the game that we were going to stay out and to be part of that, and to honor her and to honor where women’s basketball is.”

Clark, the all-time leading scorer in Iowa history and one of the most influential players in women’s college basketball, had her jersey retired in front of what was a sellout crowd of 14,998, according to John Bohnenkamp of the Associated Press. With Clark in attendance, the game carried an energy that mirrored some of her most memorable performances over the past few seasons. Iowa opened with an 18-1 run, though USC fought back to take a halftime lead before ultimately falling short in the fourth quarter.

Gottlieb emphasized the broader impact of the event, acknowledging the visibility Clark has brought to the sport while recognizing USC’s own role in the growing prominence of women’s basketball.

“I know the things that we’re doing are part of a synergy around women’s basketball that has in many ways emanated from here,” Gottlieb said. “So obviously, congratulations to her … the respect she’s shown us, the humanity she’s shown us, I’m definitely a fan.”

USC women's basketball standout JuJu Watkins among NCAAW stars in post-Caitlin Clark era

USC sophomore JuJu Watkins, who scored 27 points in the loss, is among the young stars taking center stage as Clark moves on to the professional ranks. Before the season, Clark offered Watkins guidance on handling the increased attention that comes with being a rising face of the game. Watkins credited Clark’s mentorship and described her as “great,” adding that seeing her journey has been “really inspiring.”

Kiki Iriafen contributed 13 points for the Trojans, while Kennedy Smith added 11. Despite their efforts, USC women’s basketball shot just 35.4% from the field, which was its lowest percentage of the season according to USC. The Trojans committed a season-high 24 fouls, which helped the Hawkeyes gain an edge at the free-throw line.

The Hawkeyes were led by Lucy Olsen, who scored a game-high 28 points. Addison O’Grady added 13 points, while Sydney Affolter and Hannah Stuelke each finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

USC’s loss to Iowa ended a 15-game winning streak, but the team remains a contender in the Big Ten, now holding a 19-2 record overall and a 9-1 mark in conference play. The Trojans will return to action Wednesday at Wisconsin, looking to bounce back from their first defeat since November.