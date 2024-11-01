USC women’s basketball standout sophomore guard JuJu Watkins revealed that former Iowa star Caitlin Clark offered her guidance on managing the increasing attention surrounding her burgeoning basketball career. Watkins, who has quickly become a prominent figure in women's college basketball, expressed appreciation for Clark's mentorship.

“She's great. It goes to show how good a person she is outside of basketball,” Watkins said, as reported by Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press. “To have that kind of mentorship and that relationship with her, it definitely means a lot. She's had the biggest impact on women's basketball, and being able to see her journey is really inspiring.”

USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb acknowledged the unique challenges Watkins faces as a young African American superstar in the sport.

“I don't know that there's been a young African American superstar in women's basketball at this age able to have this platform, and I think that's gonna do a ton for communities both in L.A. and across the country,” Gottlieb said, stressing the importance of preparing Watkins for the increased attention while ensuring she maintains joy in the game.

In light of Watkins' rising profile, USC sought advice from Iowa on managing the attention. Watkins said Clark, who significantly elevated the visibility of women's basketball during her college career, offered to assist her as she navigates being the new face of women’s college basketball.

JuJu Watkins part of women's college basketball's historic rise

Watkins' ascent comes at a time when women's college basketball is witnessing a surge in talent and popularity. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley noted the influx of skilled and marketable players.

“I know we lost some great ones in Angel and Caitlin, but we gained so much more. We gained so much more talent, skill set, and marketability,” she said.

The current sophomore class is particularly noteworthy, with three of the five preseason All-Americans being sophomores — a first in the sport's history.

“I just think there’s a whole lot of stars that are just waiting to explode,” N.C. State coach Wes Moore said. “And with the exposure and coverage that we’re receiving now, there’s going to be a whole lot of new stars coming out.”

Other sophomores alongside Watkins include Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame and Texas’ Madison Booker.

“I never thought I would be the face of something,” said Hidalgo, who was one of the three All-Americans. “I didn’t have any expectations coming in. I just wanted to come in and play basketball and, of course, win. Just to see this generational talent is just something unlike any other.”