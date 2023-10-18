USMNT star Gio Reyna and manager Gregg Berhalter are back together after infamously falling out at the 2022 World Cup. The US team took on Ghana in a friendly Tuesday night, and Reyna scored two goals in the USMNT 4-0 win. After the game, Berhalter spoke about the star player he’s stuck with for the next World Cup cycle.

“Gio, what I've seen from training session No. 1 in this camp was extreme amount of focus and ability,” Berhalter said, per ESPN. “So when he plays like that like he did this entire camp, he's certainly a guy that can help this group, and it's really good to see him respond like that.”

The 20-year-old midfielder is working his way back from a broken leg, but Reyna was fully healthy in the last World Cup, where Berhalter only played him for 53 minutes over two games. Now, though, the manager admits that Reyna’s offense gave the USMNT a different dynamic vs Ghana.

“Besides the goals, it was how he brings players into the attack,” Berhalter admitted. “How he is able to be calm on the ball and gives us that calm and the poise that we need at times but then is decisive when making final passes.”

Not playing Gio Reyna in the World Cup either led to or was caused by — depending on which side you listen to — an ugly feud between Gio’s parents, former USMNT star Claudio Reyna and Danielle Reyna, and Berhalter.

Gregg Berhalter and the Reynas have known each other since college and Gio’s parents told the US Soccer Federation (and the media) about an incident where Burhalter kicked his now-wife years ago. That was in retaliation for Berhalter not playing Gio in Qatar and calling out unnamed players with bad attitudes.

Berhalter’s contract expired following the World Cup, but the soccer fed decided to rehire him as the team’s manager for the next cycle for some reason.