Chelsea has stopped their pursuit of Leeds United and USMNT star midfielder Tyler Adams. The 24-year-old Adams is recovering from hamstring surgery which will keep him out until at least September.

Though the Blues were after Adams, they reconsidered their options due to the injury, and wanting to sign two other players.

“Chelsea's commitment to signing Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia meant a deal for Adams was considered one too much, particularly as he will not be fully fit to play until next month,” per Jake Fenner of The Daily Mail.

The deal also didn't get done because the two sides were unable to agree on how to structure the £20 million transfer fee.

“With the issues around the structure of the deal proving too difficult a hurdle to overcome … talks between the clubs have broken down,” per ESPN's Tom Hamilton and James Olley.

Tyler Adams hoped to transfer to Chelsea because Leeds United has been relegated to the second tier, but unfortunately his chance at advancing fell through due to the injury he sustained back in March. The 2022 U.S. Soccer Player of the Year was a captain for the USMNT and helped lead the U.S. to the Round of 16 during the World Cup in Qatar. He joined Leeds United back in 2022, but will have to wait for an opportunity to make the leap to join the top league.

Meanwhile, Chelsea begins the upcoming season of the English Premier League with their first game against rival Liverpool Sunday. The Blues desperately needed help at the midfielder position, which led to their pursuit of Adams until Lavia and Caicedo became available.