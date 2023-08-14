Chelsea is showing no signs of slowing down in the transfer market, as they set their sights on Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, reported by goal.com. The Blues are reportedly willing to splash out $57 million to secure the services of the highly promising 21-year-old.

The potential acquisition of Olise is part of Chelsea's ambitious summer spending spree, which could propel their total expenditures above an astonishing £400 million ($507 million). This comes on the heels of the club's successful pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in a British record deal worth £115 million ($146 million), a transfer that caught Liverpool off guard.

Chelsea's appetite for talent shows no bounds, with their sights also set on Southampton's rising star, Romeo Lavia. However, their pursuit of Lavia faces competition from Liverpool, who recently had a £60 million ($76 million) offer accepted by the Championship club.

The pursuit of Michael Olise is expected to be a challenging endeavor for Chelsea, as Crystal Palace is reluctant to part ways with the talented winger. Palace manager Roy Hodgson has openly acknowledged the club's battle to retain Olise amidst growing interest from top clubs. The 21-year-old's versatility, skill, and potential make him a prized asset, and Chelsea will have to make a compelling case to convince Palace to let him go.

As the transfer saga unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can successfully secure the signature of Michael Olise. The club's ambitious summer spending spree showcases their determination to assemble a squad that can compete at the highest level across various competitions. Chelsea's readiness to invest heavily in young talents underscores their commitment to building a sustainable and successful future on the pitch.