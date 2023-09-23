One of college football's biggest stars will have to wait to make his debut in the 2023 season. Cam Rising, Utah football's star quarterback, is on the road to recovery after an ACL injury last season. Many were hoping for Rising to start against another marquee name in UCLA this season. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Cam Rising will not start for Utah football against UCLA this Saturday, according to ESPN's report. In his stead, Nate Johnson will make the start for the Utes against the Bruins.

“Utah football star quarterback Cam Rising will not start against No. 22 UCLA on Saturday for the No. 11 Utes as he continues his recovery from an ACL tear in the Rose Bowl, multiple sources told ESPN. Nate Johnson, the dynamic back-up who leapfrogged Bryson Barnes on the depth chart, is expected to start his second straight game for the Utes, sources said.”

Rising is a big part of Utah football's dominance of the Pac-12 over the last few years. With the star quarterback under center, the Utes have bagged two straight Pac-12 titles and 10-win seasons. However, a catastrophic injury in the Rose Bowl last season prematurely ended Rising's 2022 season.

There was hope before the UCLA game that Rising would return in time for their game. Unfortunately, that won't be the case. Utah football will once again rely on QB Nate Johnson to start for them. The dual-threat QB has helped Utah overcome Rising's absence. They'll need more of Johnson's blistering speed to overcome the Bruins.