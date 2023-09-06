Utah football's season opener was far from an easy contest. The Utes battled Florida and ultimately emerged victorious, winning by a final score of 24-11 despite being without QB Cam Rising. Rising received an injury update from head coach Kyle Whittingham ahead of Utah's second game of the season, per beat writer Josh Furlong.

“Whittingham said Cam Rising is doing ‘good things and progressing nicely,'” Furlong reported.

“He's cleared for all practice activities, no restrictions whatsoever,” Whittingham said, via Furlong. “It's just how he feels and how the injury is feeling after, you know, X amount of days of work.”

Utah football: Cam Rising “progressing nicely”

It seems like Rising is on the verge of returning from his injury. Nothing is confirmed at this juncture, but the Utes may have their starting QB back under center against Baylor on Saturday.

Utah football was able to judge their other QB options versus Florida with Rising out. Bryson Barnes went 12-18 as Utah's primary quarterback against Florida. He recorded 159 yards through the air to go along with a touchdown and no interceptions. It was not a spectacular performance, but it did get the job done.

Meanwhile, Nate Johnson also received some reps at QB. He went 3-4 through the air with just six yards.

The Utes feature a talented roster. If Cam Rising is able to return and stay healthy, Utah will be a dangerous team moving forward.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Rising and Utah as they are made available.