Sometimes, it just isn’t your day. The Utah Utes football team were on the wrong end of news on Saturday night after getting upset by the Florida Gators on the road. The visitors had plenty of opportunities to put away the Gators in the final moments. However, each time, they came up short. All the team wanted after that brutal game was a good night’s sleep back home.

Unfortunately, they weren’t even given that luxury. College football commentator Dan Orlovsky tweeted that Utah encountered some plane issues at the airport. This was reported early this morning. Three hours after Orlovsky’s initial tweet, a spokesperson for the Utes announced that the team has indeed suffered from plane issues, and weren’t able to leave as planned.

Looks like Utahs plane had issues. They sat on runway for 4 hours-just finally got off. Spread out all over airport. Brutal for their players and staff. 🙏🙏 they can get out soon and safe with some rest. pic.twitter.com/Uz7AygOsxG — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 4, 2022

The Utah Football team charter flight was unable to depart as scheduled from Gainesville Regional Airport due to a mechanical issue with the aircraft. We are awaiting a resolution to the issue while working on alternative plans to return the team to SLC as quickly as possible. — Paul Kirk (@_PaulKirk) September 4, 2022

The Utes entered their college football opener as the seventh-ranked team in the country. However, they were completely taken aback by the Gators’ intense play. In particular, quarterback Anthony Richardson gave the team fits all game long. He completely dissected their defense, whether it was on the ground or with the passing attack.

Utah will try to bounce back from this upset loss next week against an in-state rival in the Southern Utah football team. With the talent on their roster, this should be an easy game for the Utes. However, as this last game proves, anything is possible in the college football space. Here’s to hoping that Kyle Whittingham’s team uses their loss to Florida as motivation.

As for the Gators, a win against one of the top football teams in Utah is big. They will look to ride that momentum against another ranked team in Kentucky.