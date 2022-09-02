College Football Odds: Utah vs. Florida prediction, odds and pick – 9/3/2022

The Utah Utes will travel to the swamp to take on the Florida Gators in the first game of the 2022 season for both teams. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Utah-Florida prediction and pick we have laid out below.

Utah is the early season darling of college football, ranked seventh in the inaugural AP poll. Utah went 10-4 last season, defeating Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game. As conference champions, Utah was rewarded with a Rose Bowl berth, where they played in an instant classic, losing 48-45 to Ohio State.

Florida struggled mightily last season, going 6-7, resulting in the dismissal of Dan Mullen. New head coach Billy Napier brings a sense of optimism to the swamp, as most new beginnings do. The pieces are in place for Florida to contend in a loaded SEC conference.

Here are the Utah-Florida college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Utah-Florida Odds

Utah Utes: -2.5 (-120)

Florida Gators: +2.5 (-102)

Over: 51.5 (-108)

Under: 51.5 (-112)

Why Utah Could Cover The Spread

Quarterback Cameron Rising is back after enjoying a fine season in his first as a starter. Rising tossed 20 touchdown passes to just five interceptions, totaling 2,493 yards through the air. Rising also added 499 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Tavion Thomas, last season’s leading rusher, is back after totaling 1,108 rushing yards and an impressive 21 touchdowns. Tight end Brant Kuithe, last season’s leading receiver with 611 yards and six touchdowns, also returns. Landon Morris, who transferred in from Syracuse, is a huge six-foot-five target and was a three-star prospect in the 2021 cycle. Utah averaged 36.1 points per game, fourteenth in the NCAA last season.

Utah had a decent defense in the 2021 season, allowing just 22.6 points per game, good for the 35th ranking in the NCAA. Clark Phillips, who totaled 61 tackles with two interceptions last season, is back to anchor the secondary. Defensive end Van Fillinger, who registered 5.5 sacks last season, is back to anchor the defensive line. Defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, who last season totaled 4.5 sacks, also returns along the defensive line.

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread

Florida welcomes back a Heisman candidate at quarterback in Anthony Richardson. Richardson split time with Emory Jones last season, but now Jones will suit up for Arizona State. Richardson tossed six touchdown passes while rushing for 401 yards and three touchdowns. The QB has only played in ten games in his career, but has one of the most exciting skill sets at the position. Richardson was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class, the ninth-ranked dual-threat quarterback. Nay’Quan Wright, who rushed for 326 yards in 2021, and Montrell Johnson, who rushed for 838 yards and 12 touchdowns for Louisiana last season, will take over the running back duties. Justin Shorter, who was a big-time recruit out of high school, returns after totaling 550 receiving yards in 2021.

Florida’s defense was a sore spot, with 26.8 points allowed per game, ranking 74th in the NCAA. Last season’s leading tackler Mohamoud Diabate, who totaled 89 tackles last season, is back. Brenton Cox, who led the team with eight sacks last season, is back to anchor the defensive line. Safety Rashad Torrence led the team with three interceptions last season, and also totaled 87 tackles on the season.

Final Utah-Florida Prediction & Pick

Florida at home is tough to bet against, which would explain such a low line.

Final Utah-Florida Prediction & Pick: Florida +2.5 (-102), under 51.5 (-112)