Valkyrae and HyperX collaborated to bring fans the limited edition Mika The Shiba Keycap, inspired by Valkyrae’s own pet Shiba Inu.

Valkyrae’s pet Shiba Inu Mika features as the model of a limited edition keycap that will be sold as part of a HyperX and Valkyrae collaboration. The Mika The Shiba Limited Edition keycap is an HX3D personalized keycap and will be made available (US only) through HyperX.com starting Friday, May 19, at 9 AM PDT. The sale will only last for 48 hours or until supplies last and will be sold for $19.99.

The design is inspired by Valkyrae’s 5-year-old dog Mika, and the content creator herself was involved in every step of the design process, showcasing her personal touch in the design, which includes a dagger in its mouth, which symbolizes her owner’s love for swords. Mika the Shiba also wears a red collar with the HyperX pendant, with the red collar serving as a nod to 100 Thieves.

“I loved bringing Mika to life as a 3D keycap with HyperX”, sys Valkyrae, who is also a HyperX ambassador and influencer. ” I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve created.”

Collaborating with game developers, esports teams, content creators, influencers, and internal creative teams, HyperX plans to continue to deliver fan-friendly 3D personalized products that can be used while gaming or collected as keepsakes or cherished collectibles. HX3D 3D printed products are produced on HP Inc. 3D printers as part of the growing cooperation with HP Inc., leveraging their experience and bringing synergy, innovation and color printing skills to gaming. HyperX’s personalization products are manufactured using re-used powder nylon.