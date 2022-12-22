By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Valorant’s former director, Joe Ziegler, is moving to Bungie to “work on new stuff”.

On his Twitter account, former Valorant Game Director Joe Ziegler announced that he would be taking up a post in Bungie games. To be specific, he said that he would be “working on new stuff that hopefully will one day get to be played by you all.” He also changed his Twitter bio to reflect this change. It now states that he is a Game Director at Bungie. Not only that, but he has also changed his Twitter handle to @Ziegler_Dev from the previous @RiotZiegler

Earlier this month, Ziegler had already announced that he would be leaving Riot Games. In his Tweet, Ziegler mentioned that after 12 great years at Riot, he would be leaving that week. He mentioned being thankful for his stay in Riot and the amazing memories he had. It’s quite possible that his job at Bungie was already official at this time. Ziegler is credited as the one who came up with Valorant, which has now grown to be one of Riot’s biggest games. It’s quite possible that he will be helping out in Bungie to assist in their plans for PvP games.

Of course, until we get further announcements, we don’t know exactly what Ziegler will be working on. However, we can only hope that he will do well.

