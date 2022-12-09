By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

Vampire Survivors is now available on mobile (iOS and Android) being announced right before TGA 2022.

Towards the beginning of The Game Awards 2022, Vampire Survivors announced that it will have its mobile version available. The roguelike shoot ’em up game developed by poncle was released back on October 20, 2022 for PC and macOS and is now available to be played on iOS and Android and the full game is absolutely free.

What gameplay does Vampire Survivors mobile have?

Vampire Survivors mobile, like the PC version, is a survival game with minimalistic gameplay and roguelike elements. There’s no place to hide so all you can do is survive the night and earn as much gold as you can for the next survivor.

If you’re new to the game, make sure to take time to grab gems and items since they don’t disappear. Get just two or three offensive weapons and focus on leveling them up one at a time. Lastly, armor and luck are good starting power-ups to spend money on.

What is Vampire Survivors about?

The game is set in Rural Italy in 2021 where an evil person named Bisconte Draculó, whose many evil magic created a bad world filled with famine and suffering. It’s up to the members of the Belpaese family to end his reign of terror and return the good food to the table.

