The Minnesota Vikings bounced back well in Week 12 after they got shellacked by the Cowboys in Week 11. The Vikings will look to win back-to-back here as they face the New York Jets at home in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will help the Vikings stay in second place in the NFC as they make a strong push for postseason positioning. Here are our Vikings Week 13 predictions as they take on the Jets.

Minnesota improved to 9-2 after defeating New England on Thanksgiving Day. More importantly, that win re-introduced some life into a team that looked dead in the water in its Week 11 loss. We’ll see if that was a fluke or if they can build on it with another win here in Week 13.

The Vikings currently have the league’s seventh-best passing attack (240.9 yards per game), but they may struggle to move the ball against a tough Jets defense that has allowed only six total touchdowns to opposition offenses in the previous six games. New York’s defense, in fact, ranks fourth in points allowed (17.8 ppg).

One crucial matchup to watch here is between Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson and Jets rookie lockdown corner Ahmad Gardner. Jefferson has scored in three of his previous four games and is second in the NFL in receiving yards (1,232, one yard less than Tyreek Hill). He faces a difficult challenge in Week 13 against the kid Jets fans call “Sauce.”

Keep in mind that Gardner currently leads the NFL in pass break-ups (14). He has kept the likes of Amari Cooper, Ja’Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, and even Stefon Diggs at bay. Jefferson is a different animal, though, so we’ll see who wins this titanic tussle.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Vikings in their Week 13 game against the Jets.

4. LB Za’Darius Smith gets another sack

Minnesota linebacker Za’Darius Smith is already 30 years old, but he’s still sacking QBs and taking names. In fact, right now he’s having his finest statistical season with the Vikings. He currently has the most pressures in the NFL (61) and has 9.5 sacks through 11 games. Smith is also a great run defender (68.5), cementing himself as one of the top offseason pickups by any club this year.

His play will be critical for the Vikings here as they need to put pressure on Jets QB Mike White and New York’s rushing attack. According to PFF, Smith and fellow defensive stalwart Danielle Hunter have a combined 105 pressures this season. The Jets offensive line must already be shaking in its boots.

We have Smith getting a sack and at least two QB hits here against the Jets.

3. WR Justin Jefferson gets TD No. 6

Justin Jefferson is just so good, right? I mean, the kid has already set records in his first two years with the Vikings. To illustrate, he currently owns the record for most receiving yards for any NFL wide receiver in his first two seasons.

Yes, Jefferson struggled a bit early this season, but he has since returned to form. In fact, he has caught 51 passes for 814 yards in six games before being shut down in Minnesota’s embarrassing blowout loss to the Cowboys in Week 11. Jefferson then bounced back this Thanksgiving, catching 9-of-11 targets for 139 yards and a touchdown in a win over the New England Patriots.

We feel he’ll have another strong game here against the Jets. Sure, the aforementioned Sauce Gardner will be a challenge, but JJ should rise to the occasion. He will go over 100+ yards anew and get his sixth TD of the season.

2. QB Kirk Cousins goes over 260 yards

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is coming off a big game against the Patriots. He was good for 30-of-37 passes for 299 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in that win. On one rush attempt, however, he gained -1 yard. Yeah, that’s not his strong suit.

It was a good bounce-back performance from Cousins, who put up a dismal 105-yard showing against the Cowboys four days prior.

Sure, Cousins is still having a below-par year by his standards, but he’s still as scrappy as they come. His performance against the Patriots on Thanksgiving was especially promising, as he lasered nice balls to all of his best weapons to defeat Bill Belichick.

Will he do that again here against the Jets? Well, New York has a pretty tough D, so it’ll be challenging. Still, we feel Cousins will play well owing to his renewed confidence. He should have 260+ yards plus two touchdowns for the Vikings.

1. Vikings pass a tough test at home

The Vikings just continue to find ways to win, as they did on Thanksgiving night against the Patriots. Yes, Minnesota is an intrinsically flawed club, but the Vikings are 8-0 in one-score games. It’s a gritty bunch, with Cousins serving as the offensive spark. Yes, while Cousins is no Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, he has shown improved quality in many games this season.

As for the Jets, they will continue to ride Mike White under center. He made his first start of the season in Week 12 and actually looked good. However, it was against a Chicago Bears team that makes a lot of quarterbacks seem better than they are. We’ll get a better look at his true skill level against Minnesota.

The Vikings will have a difficult early test, but they have too much offensive firepower in Jefferson, Cousins, and Dalvin Cook. White may have the trust of his teammates for now, but it won’t be enough for New York to pull off an upset on the road against the Vikings.