Published November 28, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

NFL Pro Bowl voting is underway and Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Justin Jefferson holds the top spot over Kansas City Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes, per Tom Pelissero.

#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, with 90,313 votes, leads all players in fan voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. pic.twitter.com/vSyOhGtA12 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2022

KC’s Travis Kelce checks in at third in voting, while Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins are in a tight battle for the 4th spot.

The Vikings have the most player votes. TE TJ Hockenson, RS Kene Nwangwu, ST Kris Boyd, and LS Andrew DePaola were other Vikings to appear on the leading Pro Bowl vote-getters chart.

Justin Jefferson’s status as top vote getter is difficult to refute. The Vikings’ superstar has already reeled in 81 receptions for over 1,200 receiving yards and 5 receiving touchdowns. Minnesota is in the midst of a terrific 2022 campaign as a result. They would not be where they are without Jefferson.

Vikings’ players recently even showered Justin Jefferson with MVP praise.

“Yeah. MVP. He’s having that type of year where he should be considered,” Vikings’ CB Patrick Peterson said.

But it is Patrick Mahomes who might be the front-runner for the MVP. The Chiefs’ quarterback has thrown for over 3,500 yards with 29 touchdown passes this season. Mahomes will also challenge Justin Jefferson for the most Pro Bowl votes moving forward.

The 2023 Pro Bowl, which will be held in Las Vegas once again, will certainly feature no shortage of talent. But players such as Justin Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes would prefer to be focusing on the Super Bowl rather than heading to Vegas for the Pro Bowl that week.