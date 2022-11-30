Published November 30, 2022

By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

Sauce Gardner faces perhaps his biggest NFL challenge this week when the New York Jets visit the Minnesota Vikings. The rookie corner will be tasked with trying to shut down one of the league’s most elite receivers, Justin Jefferson. But by the sound of it, don’t expect Gardner to lose any sleep over the marquee matchup.

“These are the types of games I love,” Gardner told reporters Wednesday. “I love going against the best.”

Sauce Gardner on facing Justin Jefferson this weekend: "These are the type of games I love. I love going against the best." pic.twitter.com/GqQMn8qoZZ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 30, 2022

Gardner spoke in typical low-key fashion. Nothing seems to excite the 22-year-old, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He oozes confidence and has no interest in pumping up the opposition, even when it’s a player as elite as Jefferson.

“He’s a pretty good receiver, you know, he runs good routes,” Gardner said, downplaying Jefferson’s incredible skill set. “His film speaks for itself.”

Asked later what makes Jefferson so good, Gardner did not take the bait.

“You might have to ask him,” he said. “I don’t know. He’s a pretty good receiver.”

Jefferson is having another Pro Bowl season. After making 88 catches as a rookie in 2020 and 108 last season, Jefferson is third in the NFL with 81 receptions and second with 1,232 receiving yards. He has seven games with 100 or more receiving yards, 50 first-down catches and five touchdowns.

The freakishly talented and athletic receiver also made the Catch of the Year in a Week 10 win against the Buffalo Bills.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON WITH THE CATCH OF HIS LIFE 😱 (via @Vikings) pic.twitter.com/nq86h630tO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 13, 2022

“It was a pretty good catch,” Gardner said.

Of course, Gardner has played at an elite level, too. He currently leads fan voting at his position for the Pro Bowl. Along with D.J. Reed, Gardner has helped give New York likely the best corner tandem in the NFL.

“I’ll put our guys up against anybody,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday. “Those guys are friggin’ good.”

Sauce Gardner leads the NFL with 14 passes defended and allowed only one touchdown. He has an 88.9 coverage grade per Pro Football Focus and has helped shut down Ja’Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Jaylen Waddle and Mark Andrews already this season.

Sunday in Minnesota, Gardner will try to add Jefferson to his list of conquests.