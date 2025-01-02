As the Minnesota Vikings take on the Detroit Lions in a crucial Week 18 contest to decide the NFC North, one of their key offensive weapons this season has been running Aaron Jones. While Jones is dealing with a quad contusion, he should be ready to go for the game, but he has answered the question about his possible future with Minnesota.

Jones' contract expires when the current season ends and when he was asked about that by the media, he made it clear to mention how he wants to be in Minnesota “to the end of my career,” calling the city and the team an “excellent” place.

“I hope to be here,” Jones said according to The Minnesota Star Tribune. “I hope to be here to the end of my career, honestly. This is an excellent place, an excellent upstairs, training room, all across the board. This is an excellent place. So, this is where if I can finish my career here, this is where I’d like to finish my career at.”

The former Green Bay Packers running back is having a really good season for the Vikings as he has rushed for 1,093 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 46 catches, 378 yards, and two scores through the air.

Vikings' Aaron Jones on his health

Jones is close to setting a career-high in scrimmage yards as he is one game away from playing a full season, which would be the third time in his career as he spoke about how he's feeling.

“Shoot, another eight-10 years, hopefully,” Jones said laughing when asked how much longer he wanted to keep playing. “I’m feeling good. Feeling good. This is the best I’ve felt throughout 17 games. … Continue to keep that going, rewind the clock back. … After we win the Super Bowl, get into some recovery stuff.”

As the Vikings offense led by quarterback Sam Darnold has been effective this season, Jones has been a crucial part of the equation. However, there always was a narrative that the star was injury-prone which he addressed during his time with the media.

“Last year I missed a handful of games,” Jones said via ESPN. “And played through injury as well. With that I guess the narrative got out that ‘He's injury-prone and constantly injured. … [This season], I'm letting guys know that whatever I go through throughout the week, or in that game, I'm going to be ready the following Sunday.”

At any rate, the Vikings are 14-2 along with the Lions as they fight for the division on Sunday night.