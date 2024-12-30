After being pulled from Week 17's matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones got a positive injury update ahead of their battle against the Detroit Lions in Week 18 for the NFC North title. Though Jones was diagnosed with a quad contusion, the injury doesn't appear to be major, and he's expected on the field against the Lions, per Ian Rapoport on X.

“Good injury news for the #Vikings, per coach Kevin O’Connell,” Rapoport wrote. “RB Aaron Jones is doing well after a quad contusion and should play on Sunday, too.”

However, with the Lions still yet to play in Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, the Vikings will be watching with bated breath, planning to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Vikings RB Aaron Jones' injury update good news for No. 1 seed pursuit

The stage is nearly set for what could be called the NFC North Championship Game.

While it's unknown how the Lions will play on Monday Night Football, the Vikings' only focus is on defeating their NFC North foes in Week 18 to close the season and clinch the division.

Considering how well Jones' quad has progressed since Sunday's 27-25 win over the Packers, it appears he'll be healthy enough to play in Week 18.

In his first season with the Vikings after seven years with the Packers, Jones is having a resurgence from 2023, eclipsing 1,000 yards with one game to go.

Having not missed a game all year, Jones' career looks to be seeing a slight bump, as the 30-year-old has been a strong reason why this Vikings team is having such a strong season.

Through 16 games, Jones has totaled 1,471 yards from scrimmage, scoring seven touchdowns on the year.

And with journeyman Sam Darnold flashing greatness under the Vikings' quarterback-friendly head coach, only one win keeps Minnesota from securing a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Considering how the Vikings' 2024 season was expected to go before ever playing a game, they're blowing those expectations out of the water. And with Jones looking to be active in Week 18, the Vikings' chances of securing the No. 1 seed became even better.