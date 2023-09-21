The worst fears of Alexander Mattison's fantasy football managers came true on Wednesday, as the Minnesota Vikings traded for Los Angeles Rams halfback Cam Akers. Mattison, the team's lead back in the post-Dalvin Cook era- has struggled through two weeks. Evidently, Minnesota felt a spark was needed, leading to the Akers trade– and much panic among those who roster Mattison in fantasy football.

But what does the trade mean for Mattison? Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was asked that question on Thursday, and his answer just might reassure Mattison's fantasy managers. Here's what Phillips had to say, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

“We haven't lost confidence in Alex Mattison. I will say that.”

That's certainly encouraging for Mattison's fantasy football managers, who have had to endure two straight duds from the Boise State product.

Playing against the stout Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles' run defenses, Mattison went nowhere to the tune of 61 yards on 19 carries.

The Vikings signed Mattison to a two-year contract this offseason- and they only surrendered a conditional 2026 sixth round pick to get Akers, who has been no more impressive than Mattison this season.

In short, Minnesota has invested more in Mattison than Akers. But Mattison is certainly on shakier fantasy ground than he was before the arrival of Akers, who is familiar with O'Connell and Phillips from his days with the Rams. Plus, Phillips said that he will defer to O'Connell on how the trade will affect Mattison's role.

O'Connell has said the Vikings “need to run the football more.”

There is a chance that Akers plays this week, but whether he does or he doesn't, Mattison will likely remain the lead back for a matchup against a Chargers defense that has struggled to contain the running game in recent years.

Mattison needs a big game this week to reward the coaching staff's- and his fantasy managers' faith- in him. It sounds like he'll get the opportunity to do just that.