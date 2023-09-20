The Los Angeles Rams have finally decided to trade away running back Cam Akers following a couple of years of rumors. After being benched in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams are trading Akers to the Minnesota Vikings, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Vikings and Rams are swapping 2026 draft picks as part of the trade, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Akers played in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks and led the Rams with 22 carries, although he had just 29 yards but managed to score a touchdown. However, he was benched in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers in a bit of a shocking move, and Akers took to social media to express his feelings after.

The Rams selected Akers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he burst onto the scene with 625 yards and two scores in his rookie year. Then, a torn Achilles ended his 2021 season on the opening weekend, and he responded by rushing for a career-high 786 yards with seven scores in 2022 despite ongoing trade discussions.

Then after just two weeks of the 2023 season, the Rams made it clear they wanted to move on, and now Akers joins an offense that includes Justin Jefferson, TJ Hockenson and Jordan Addison. Other teams that were involved includes the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all of whom were in search for help with a few injuries hitting them early on.

Akers will enter a backfield that was supposed to have Alexander Mattison as the feature running back. Now, Akers will have a chance to earn a role in a new environment with the Vikings.