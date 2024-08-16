The Minnesota Vikings are already grasping at straws to save their season. Now that first-round pick JJ McCarthy is down for the count, the team must redirect its plans.

The Vikings have brought in a backup quarterback to replace the injured McCarthy, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The #Vikings have signed former #Panthers draft pick QB Matt Corral and placed J.J. McCarthy on injured reserve,” Pelisero reported.

The Panthers took Corral in the third round of the 2022 draft, but he hasn't yet played in an NFL game. The Mississippi alum had a brief spell with the New England Patriots last season before joining the UFL's Birmingham Stallions this year, helping them win the title.

After winning the NCAA National Championship with Michigan and getting drafted to Minnesota tenth overall this past spring, McCarthy's momentum halts. The 21-year-old tore his meniscus in Saturday's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and he'll now miss the season after getting surgery.

How will the Vikings' quarterback room shake out now?

Expect Matt Corral to back up Nick Mullens on the Vikings

Former New York Jets franchise quarterback-hopeful Sam Darnold maintains the starting role in Minnesota, with journeyman Nick Mullens as his backup. Sixth-year center Garret Bradbury expressed confidence in Darnold, who drove the offense inside the Raiders' five-yard line in the game's opening series, via Rob Kliefield of the team's website.

“I feel like each day he's getting a better feel for the offense,” said Bradbury. “I think he connects with just about everyone. … He's awesome to work with, a great friend [and] teammate.”

Corral, who went 3-0 on 36-of-62 passing for 494 yards with two touchdowns and two picks in three starts for the Stallions, will need a stellar preseason to challenge Mullens for the backup role. Mullens has been in the NFL since 2018 and has amassed 6,391 passing yards on 65.8% passing with 34 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.