Published November 22, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

While Justin Jefferson remains proud of the Minnesota Vikings despite their ugly Week 11 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, that doesn’t mean he does not have any regrets in the game.

Speaking to reporters on Monday following their brutal 40-3 defeat, Jefferson shared that he wishes they could have made adjustments throughout the game. Not only were they unable to get anything going offensively, but they allowed Kirk Cousins to be sacked seven times in the contest.

“I wish we had adjusted faster throughout the game,” Jefferson said, per Chris Tomasson of St. Paul Pioneer Press.

The Vikings have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL prior to Sunday’s beating. In Week 10, they even staged an incredible comeback against the Buffalo Bills after falling behind 27-17 in the third quarter. Behind Cousins’ clutch gene, the team took the 33-30 victory.

Unfortunately against the Cowboys, the Vikings were unable to show the comeback magic that they have been known for this season. They are a never-say-die team, but they weren’t able to execute in Week 11.

Minnesota is still 8-2 and on top of AFC North. They play the New England Patriots on Thursday, and hopes are high that they can bounce back and quickly return to their winning ways.

With just seven games left on the season, the Vikings need just a couple more wins to virtually secure their spot in the playoffs. With that, they definitely want to avoid the mistakes they did in Week 11.