Published November 20, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins continues to prove he’s one of the best clutch performers in the NFL, even better than Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers.

A wild stat about Cousins and Rodgers is recently going viral, with the numbers showing how the Vikings QB is actually outshining the Packers icon when it comes to playing in crunch time. According to the stat from NFL Reddit, Cousins now has three games this season where Minnesota won after trailing by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter. For his part, Rodgers has the same number, albeit for his WHOLE career so far.

Basically, this shows how Kirk Cousins has established himself as the comeback king along with the Vikings. As for Aaron Rodgers, it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not clutch–as it could be interpreted that he rarely finds himself trailing in games–though he certainly could have been better.

Cousins’ clutch gene was in full display in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills. With Minnesota behind 27-17 entering the fourth quarter, he helped fuel an incredible run in the final period to turn the game around and win 33-30.

The Vikings remain one of the best teams in the NFL this 2022, thanks in large part to their never-say-die attitude. And with Cousins leading the way, it’ll definitely be difficult for any team to stop their momentum. They play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 on Sunday.