Published November 21, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Justin Jefferson recently revealed the silver lining of the Minnesota Vikings’ devastating blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, per Chris Tomasson.

“We’re still 8-2. That’s something to be proud of,” Jefferson said.

There is no question that Minnesota’s 40-3 defeat at the hands of Dallas was a hard pill to swallow. But Justin Jefferson has his eyes on the bigger picture. The Vikings still own one of the NFL’s best records and need to move past this embarrassing effort.

Justin Jefferson has enjoyed an incredible 2022 campaign. However, he reeled in just 3 receptions for 33 receiving yards on Sunday. QB Kirk Cousins went just 12-23 through the air with 105 passing yards. Dallas came out with a plan and executed to perfection.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones even made a Super Bowl claim following the huge victory over Justin Jefferson and Minnesota.

“A resounding yes. Yes. Unequivocally,” Jones said. “I think we’ve (Cowboys) had adversity. We very easily could have more adversity … Yes, I think if we use the experience of what we’re having in the season, then we’re going to be playoff ready. But I sure do think that what I see out here right now is the team like that you could go get a Super Bowl with.”

The Vikings still hold a lead in the NFC North despite the defeat. Meanwhile, the Cowboys trail the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. It would not be surprising to see Dallas and Minnesota go head-to-head in a pivotal playoff matchup down the road.

For now, the Vikings need to follow Justin Jefferson’s example and place the situation in perspective.