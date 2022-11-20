Published November 20, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

In what was the clear game of the year between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills in Week 10, Justin Jefferson arguably shined the brightest. But it didn’t come without cost as the superstar wide receiver suffered a foot injury that brought concern over his status going forward.

Ask Jefferson, however, and he’ll tell you that there’s nothing to be concerned about. Speaking to NFL insider Tom Pelissero on Friday after being limited in practice earlier this week due to turf toe, he confirmed his status for Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys with two words: “I’m playing.”

Jefferson took in limited reps for Wednesday and Thursday Practices before getting his name removed from the injury report altogether on Friday. He did admit that it affected him quite a bit in this career game against the Bills, but made assurances that it isn’t something that will linger going forward.

“It definitely hurt in the game,” said Justin Jefferson, who finished with a career-high 193 yards and a touchdown on 10 catches against the Bills. “Just overextended and just got irritated really.”

Turf toe is a sprain of the main joint on the big toe that can cause varying degrees of tenderness and swelling depending on the severity.