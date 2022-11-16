Published November 16, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been added to the team’s injury report Wednesday ahead of Week 11’s showdown against the Dallas Cowboys at home, as reflected on the Vikings’ official website. The Vikings have not specified Jefferson’s status for Week 11, but noted that a toe injury is the cause of the wideout’s appearance on the report.

The Vikings are likely just playing it safe with Justin Jefferson, who showed no signs of issues on the field when he torched the Buffalo Bills’ defense in Minnesota’s spectacular 33-30 victory on the road last Sunday. Against the Bills, Jefferson exploded for 193 receiving yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions and 16 targets. Among those catches was an all-time highlight catch that helped the Vikings storm back and take the lead in the clutch against Josh Allen and company.

Apart from Justin Jefferson, Christian Darrisaw, Akayleb Evans, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Za’Darius Smith are also on the Vikings’ injury report.

Jefferson’s status for the Cowboys game should be clearer nearer to Sunday, but for now, it doesn’t seem there’s anything major to be concerned about his ability to suit up and line up downfield in Week 11. On the season, Justin Jefferson has accumulated a total of 1,1060 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 69 receptions and 100 targets. In the event that Jefferson surprisingly gets scratched, the Vikings will look for Adam Thielen and TJ Hockenson to step up even more as Kirk Cousins’ main targets in an offense that is seventh in the NFL with 248.8 passing yards per game.