Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell addresses injuries to Adam Thielen, Za’Darius Smith

The Minnesota Vikings improved to 6-1 on the season with a thrilling victory over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, 34-26. In the win, the Vikings sustained a couple injuries to key players; namely Adam Thielen and Za’Darius Smith.

After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the injuries.

O’Connell said that neither injury was serious. Both players picked up knee contusions, in other words, bruised knees. They are not expected to miss any time. Meanwhile, Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson picked up a calf injury and tight end Irv Smith Jr. also suffered an ankle injury.

Despite the minor injuries, things are going well in Minnesota. They quietly have opened up a three-game lead in the NFC North ahead of the Green Bay Packers, who play Sunday night at the Buffalo Bills. Only the Philadelphia Eagles have a better record than the Vikings.

Kirk Cousins had yet another solid game, completing 24 of 36 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for another 22 yards and a touchdown. Viking running back Dalvin Cook once again surpassed 100 yards, going for 111 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown.

Justin Jefferson once again led the team receiving with 98 yards on six catches. Most of that came after halftime as he was seen visibly frustrated early on in the game.

The Vikings defense gave up a lot of yards through the air to Kyler Murray, who threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns. However, Minnesota picked him off twice and sacked him four times.

The Vikings will travel to Washington to face the Commanders in Week 9.