The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the best stories in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. Minnesota finished the regular season with a 14-3 record, which is better than anyone imagined before the start of the season. Unfortunately, the Vikings suffered a crushing 31-9 loss on Sunday Night Football in a game where everything was on the line.

The Vikings would have secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, not to mention a division title, with a win on Sunday. Now they have to go on the road in the Wild Card round next weekend.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell delivered a strong message to reporters about his team heading into the playoffs.

“The locker room is already ready to go for the wild-card round,” O'Connell said after the game per ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

The Vikings will travel to LA to take on the Rams on Monday night in the Wild Card round.

There is still a way that the Vikings can get revenge on the Lions. If Minnesota wins next week, and is the NFC's lowest remaining seed after the Wild Card round, then they will face the Lions in the divisional round.

What went wrong for Vikings in Week 18 loss against Lions?

There is plenty of blame to hand out for the Vikings after Sunday's huge loss against the Lions.

Minnesota struggled across the board. There is no one player, coach, or position group that is solely to blame for the loss.

“We didn’t do a lot of the things we did well this season,” O’Connell said after the game, per the Associated Press. “Sam has hit a lot of those plays all year and I have every bit of confidence that he will hit it the next time.”

Sam Darnold is certainly one player who had an off performance. He finished the game completing a season-low 44% of his passes and only throwing for 166 passing yards.

Minnesota also struggled in the red zone, failing to convert on their first three trips during the first half. They did not score a touchdown at any point during this game, despite heading to the red zone multiple times.

“Kicking field goals isn’t going to get it done against that team,” Darnold said about his team's inefficiency. “I have to hit those throws.”

Darnold had a bad day and could not get in a rhythm finding Justin Jefferson. The superstar wide receiver only hauled in three receptions for 54 yards despite nine targets.

The Vikings' defense is also somewhat to blame. They did force two turnovers, both interceptions of Lions QB Jared Goff. However, they let Jahmyr Gibbs completely take over the game. He had 23 carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns, as well as five receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Minnesota has a short week to fix their issues before going on the road to play Los Angeles next Monday.