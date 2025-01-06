The Detroit Lions are once again the kings of the NFC North Division, clinching their second consecutive division title with Sunday night's 31-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings inside what was truly an electric atmosphere inside Ford Field.

Quarterback Jared Goff completed 27 of 33 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown, while also overcoming a pair of interceptions. Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs also racked up a franchise-record-tying four touchdowns as part of the win.

Meanwhile, Sam Darnold had a poor outing by completing only 18 of 41 attempts for 166 yards and zero touchdowns; he and the Vikings missed converting on several red zone opportunities, something they'll be lamenting on their way to Hollywood to play former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

But hot mics picked up the brief exchange between Lions head coach Dan Campbell and Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell that Rams fans will want their team to use as bulletin board material.

Expand Tweet

“I'll see you in two weeks,” Campbell said to O'Connell.

Of course, this would mean that the Vikings would have beaten the Rams and set up a return trip to Ford Field for another showdown with the Lions, something the Rams will want to have a say in next week at SoFi Stadium.

The Detroit Lions have a first-round bye week, while the Vikings head to Los Angeles for a date with Matthew Stafford and the Rams

For the first time in three decades, the first overall seed in the NFC North was decided in the final game of the regular season; the Lions and Vikings also came into the matchup with a combined 28 victories between them.

While the Vikings head to Hollywood to play the Rams, the Lions have earned themselves a badly-needed bye week, which will give their extensive injury list a chance to lessen a bit.