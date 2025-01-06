The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings are battling it out in Week 18. The first half was unexpectedly tight defensively, with neither team giving an inch. However, the Lions gained an edge thanks to running back Jahmyr Gibbs. In the third quarter, Detroit's lead grew with another Gibbs touchdown.

Gibbs and the Lions were driving down the field in the third quarter. Detroit found its way to the red zone but were met with a fourth and inches situation. As the Dan Campbell-led Lions often do, they went for it. Jared Goff beat the blitz with a quick throw to Gibbs for the score.

Expand Tweet

Gibbs went on to score a third touchdown on the night before adding another in the fourth quarter. The Lions star ball carrier now has 20 scrimmage touchdowns on the night. His second score of the game broke the franchise record for most scrimmage touchdowns in a single season, according to ESPN's Eric Woodyard. Gibbs surpasses Barry Sanders and Jamaal Williams — who each scored 17 in a single season — for the record.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions closing in on NFC North crown

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Lions are the defending NFC North champions. Entering this game, Detroit put its division crown on the line against a 14-2 Vikings team led by Sam Darnold. This game promised some major fireworks, but it took until the second half for those fireworks to truly get started.

The Lions are currently up 31-9 thanks to Gibbs' three touchdowns. However, a major reason for Detroit's success is its defense. The Lions saw Alex Anzalone return to the field after missing time with a broken forearm. And the defense has stepped up in a major way. The Vikings have had four drives inside Detroit's 10-yard line but have failed to score a touchdown.

The Lions' defense has also stood up to Minnesota's offensive line on Sunday. Detroit has two sacks on the night and has done well flushing Darnold out of the pocket on occasion. Anzalone has five tackles in his return but has been a force when blitzing.

The Lions are closing in on a second consecutive division title. This year, that division title will come with more than the promise of one home game. If Detroit hangs on, the road to the Super Bowl in the NFC could run right through the Motor City.