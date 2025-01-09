The Minnesota Vikings have made a lot of moves in the week leading up to their Wild Card matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, particularly at quarterback. Before the team finalizes its depth chart, head coach Kevin O'Connell teased Daniel Jones potentially leaping over Nick Mullens to serve as Sam Darnold's backup.

O'Connell was asked about Jones during his Thursday press conference ahead of the playoffs. He noted how impressed the team has been with the former New York Giants quarterback and said Darnold, Jones and Mullens are all preparing as if they were playing in the game.

“[Daniel Jones] definitely has progressed,” O'Connell said. “He's gotten a lot of really good work in… We're doing everything we can do get Sam [Darnold] ready to go, but at the same time, whether it's Nick [Mullens] or Daniel [Jones] or Brett [Rypien], all those guys are absorbing the game plan. It's such a fluid thing here for the rest of the way.”

Jones was promoted to the active roster on Tuesday for the first time since signing with the Vikings. He has started 10 games in 2024 with the Giants before they released him after their bye week to save themselves from his injury guarantee.

O'Connell also mentioned Brett Rypein, who the team waived and re-signed to its practice squad to make room for Jones. Rypien has been with the team the entire season as its third-string quarterback behind Darnold and Mullens. He has not played a snap in 2024.

Kevin O'Connell leads Vikings against Rams in NFC Wild Card round

For their first playoff game of 2025, Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings will travel across the country to face the Rams. Minnesota lost its regular season finale against the Detroit Lions for the No. 1 seed, dropping them down to the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

The Vikings and Rams met in Week 8 of the regular season. Los Angeles won that matchup 30-20 on the road, handing Minnesota just one of its three losses of the year. The Lions were the only other team to beat the Vikings, taking both regular season matchups against their divisional rival.

The game is currently scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Monday, Jan. 13, but is subject to a potential date change due to the Los Angeles wildfires. The Los Angeles Lakers recently postponed their game against the Charlotte Hornets due to the fires.