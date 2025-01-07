After winning the Daniel Jones sweepstakes after the former Duke quarterback was waived mid-season from his nine-figure contract by the New York Giants, it felt like only a matter of time before the Minnesota Vikings would sign the practice squad player to their roster full-time.

Well, wait no longer, Vikings faithful, as on the first Tuesday of 2025, Minnesota made it officially official, as they shared on their social media account.

“The Vikings have signed QB Daniel Jones to the 53-man roster and waived QB Brett Rypien,” the Vikings wrote.

Surprising? No, Jones has been operating as the Vikings' QB2 in waiting even from the practice squad, and Rypien, a 28-year-old UDFA on his sixth team since 2019, was the lowest man on the pecking order, below Darnold and QB3 Nick Mullens. Still, the deal did need to happen to make things official, and official it has been made, with Jones now an injury away from taking the field once more as an NFL staring quarterback.

Originally drafted sixth overall back in 2019, Jones is one of the more perplexing players in the NFL, looking worthy of a nine-figure contract one season and then being waived from it for his brutal play shortly thereafter. While that level of inconsistency clearly didn't inspire enough confidence from the Giants to keep him on their roster as a backup, Jones' erratic playing style actually makes him incredibly hard to play against on the spot, as his loose cannon and ability to run is a stark contrast to Darnold's more calculated play in 2024.

Will Jones have to play in January or even February for the Vikings this season? It's hard to say, as most fans seriously hope they won't have to see the Duke product do anything more than hold a clipboard on the sidelines against the Rams and beyond.

With that being said, considering Jones will almost certainly be playing for another team in 2025, it would be kind of a shame if Jones didn't at least take a snap or two for Minnesota before exiting the team, as it would be fascinating to see how he fits in Kevin O'Connell's system. If the market is light for Jones in 2025 or Darnold ends up signing elsewhere, ironically enough, maybe even with the Giants, who knows, maybe the 2025 preseason will be Danny Dimes time in Minnesota, with the potential to go on his own Darnold-style revenge tour very much in play.