“I want to be in Minnesota. That’s kind of a no-brainer. So, hopefully, we can earn the right to do that,” said Kirk Cousins according to NFL Network’s Kevin Patra.

Cousins was then asked about his thoughts on 2023 potentially being his final season with the team.

He responded, saying, “I don’t think you go there. I think it’s healthiest to be present. To be focused on Phase 2, Wednesday, and live right now in the moment. And again, when you do that, you just do it day after day, and you get to next February, and you say, ‘Everything will work out.’ It’s just best to stay in the present to have March go the way you want it to go.”

Over his five seasons with the Vikings, Kirk Cousins has been the driving force of the Vikings offense. While posting a record of 46-33-1, Cousins has thrown for 20,934 yards, 153 touchdowns, and 50 touchdowns.

This past season, Kirk Cousins led the Vikings to a 13-4 record. While earning a trip to the playoffs, he also finished the season throwing for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

Given that the Vikings are looking to build on the core that they have established, this could be their final season with Couisns leading the charge. With that being said, this could be the final year that this unit takes the field together.