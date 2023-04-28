The Minnesota Vikings entered the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft with multiple positional needs, including at wide receiver. The Vikings decided against signing a big-name wideout during the opening weeks of this year’s free agency period, and they released Adam Thielen last month.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah opted to bolster his team’s wide receiver corps on Thursday, as he selected former USC wideout Jordan Addison with the No. 23 overall pick in this year’s draft. The Vikings were one of the few NFC teams that the versatile receiver met with for a top-30 visit ahead of the draft.

Minnesota was also a team that Addison kept a close watch on over the course of the 2022 campaign. He said during his introductory press conference with Minnesota that he watched plenty of the team’s games last season, and he came away with multiple takeaways from Kirk Cousins’ Pro Bowl campaign.

“Just how he can make plays with his arm, he’s accurate,” Addison said. “He does a good job anticipating throws and feeds all of his receivers and gets playmakers the ball.”

Addison added that he received a “real, warm, welcoming message” from Cousins after he was drafted by the Vikings.

Addison bolstered his NFL Draft stock during his lone season at USC last year. He led the Trojans in multiple stats, from receptions (59) to receiving yards (875).

Addison sure will look to add another dimension to the Justin Jefferson-led Vikings wide receiver corps in the 2023 season.