Kirk Cousins is continuing to make the most out of his fifth season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Cousins entered the Vikings’ Week 16 home matchup against the New York Giants with 24 touchdown passes on the season. He tallied four passing touchdowns in Minnesota’s dramatic comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts last week.

It took a while, but Cousins logged the 25th passing touchdown of his season in the Vikings’ third drive of Week 16. He anchored an eight-play, 84-yard drive that culminated in T.J. Hockenson hauling in a 12-yard touchdown catch.

With the keen throw to Hockenson in the first quarter, Cousins reached 25 passing touchdowns for the eighth straight year, and he opened up this streak in the 2015 campaign with the then-Washington Redskins. Overall, the four-time Pro Bowler became the fifth player in NFL history to orchestrate such a streak, joining the likes of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

This marked the 25th TD pass of the season for @KirkCousins8. He is the 5th player in @NFL history with 25+ TD passes in 8 straight seasons, joining @ProFootballHOF Peyton Manning (13 straight seasons), Drew Brees (11), Philip Rivers (11) and Tom Brady (10). https://t.co/14Hk4DuBnC — NFL345 (@NFL345) December 24, 2022

As mentioned, Cousins has continued to shine for the reigning NFC North champions in the ongoing campaign. He is also on his way to recording at least 30 touchdown passes in a season for the fourth time in his career.

For now, Cousins has his sights set on helping Minnesota pick up its 12th win of the year.