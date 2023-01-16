Twitter isn’t being too kind to Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings following their upset 31-24 home loss in the NFL Wild-Card Round at the hands of Daniel Jones and the visiting New York Giants. The Vikings got virtually doomed when Cousins, on a 4th and 8 and with Minnesota’s season on the line, decided to throw a check down that went just for three yards — way short of what his team needed to secure a first down.

Of course, reactions to that Kirk Cousins play have been brutal from Vikings fans and NFL fans in general.

“A long off season ahead for Kirk Cousins after that 4th down throw,” Bill Simmons of The Ringersaid. “The 3 yard out when you need 8. Wow wow wow wow wow. Even Matt Patricia wouldn’t have called that.”

Brandon Walker also said that that pass was nothing more than a Kirk Cousins classic: “Throwing a 3-yard pass on 4th and 8 to end your season is the most Kirk Cousins thing of all time.”

Kirk Cousins on fourth and 8, and of course he throws underneath. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 16, 2023

Kirk Cousins throwing a 3-yard route on 4th and 8 pic.twitter.com/W0y0PtNpJl — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) January 16, 2023

4th & 8 and a must-have first down Kirk Cousins: pic.twitter.com/6mgL4Wcbnt — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 16, 2023

Kirk Cousins concluded his night with 273 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 31 of 39 pass completions. It’s a solid stat line on paper, but Vikings fans would only care about results now. Cousins was expected to be the one to carry the Vikings deep into the playoffs when he was signed by the team back in 2018. They even extended him twice since, and now Vikings supporters are left once again to wonder whether he actually has what it takes to bring Minnesota a Super Bowl title.