Published December 1, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

It’s probably time to start imagining Kirk Cousins with a grill. Apparently, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback is dead serious about getting one just like teammate and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Cousins even said that a grill is “in the works,” according to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune.

Kirk Cousins said a grill is "in the works" … "My agent has gotten probably six emails from dentists" all the way from Canada saying they can get it done. — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) November 30, 2022

The world doesn’t really need Kirk Cousins with a grill on, but it’s going to be hilarious to see him wearing one. It’s just not in his character to have one, but after seeing him with a chain and dancing on the team plane shirtless, there’s probably nothing out there that can stop people from believing that Kirk Cousins is going to try anything, on or off his brand, so long as it helps the positive energy of his team.

The Vikings are running away with the NFC North division title. They are 9-2 after rebounding from a loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 with a 33-26 takedown of the New England Patriots at home on Thanksgiving in Week 13. Against the Pats, Cousins balled out, throwing for nearly 300 passing yards with three touchdowns with just an interception on 30 of 37 completions.

Justin Jefferson, the one who inspired Cousins to get a grill, was on fire in that game, going off for 139 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine catches and 11 targets.

The Vikings, who are averaging 23.8 points and 340.3 total yards per game, are preparing for a Week 14 showdown with the New York Jets. If they score a win again, we are going to expect another off-the-field plan from Cousins.