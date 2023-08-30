The Minnesota Vikings tried to make a Jalen Reagor trade right before the roster cut-down day. However, despite reports of teams calling about the 2020 first-round wideout, no deal materialized. Now, after keeping the wide receiver on the roster through the 53-man roster deadline, the Vikings finally made a decision on the disappointing pass catcher, and Jalen Reagor is now cut.

On Wednesday morning, just about 18 hours after the Vikings' final 53-man roster came out, ESPN insider Adam Schefter simply reported that the “Vikings are waiving former first-round draft pick Jalen Reagor, per source.”

This was a marked change from reports of a potential Jalen Reagor trade to him getting cut 24 hours later.

The Vikings traded two late-round picks for the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he didn’t produce for the team, putting up just eight catches for 104 yards and one touchdown despite appearing in all 17 games.

Those numbers followed Raegor’s two seasons with the team that drafted him, the Philadelphia Eagles, where the WR had 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns.

It now looks like Reagor is officially a draft bust who will go down in history as a major draft-day mistake by the Eagles. Not only did Philly take him over WRs like Brandon Aiyuk, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman Jr., Chase Claypool, Gabriel Davis, and Darnell Mooney, but Reagor’s biggest claim to infamy will be that he went one spot ahead of the best WR in the league — who is now his former teammate — Justin Jefferson.